Italy's Parmitano goes on new spacewalk

Rome, November 22 - Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano, the current commander of the International Space Station (ISS), on Friday embarked on the second of a series of tough space spacewalks he is set to do during the Beyond mission. The aim of these spacewalks is to service the cosmic-particle-hunting Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer (AMS-02). Parmitano, who is widely known by his Twitter name AstroLuca but has also been nicknamed Luca Skywalker by his fellow astronauts, became the first European to lead a spacewalk a week ago. That was the third spacewalk of Parmitano's career and it ended early and successfully, after six hours with US colleague Andrew Morgan. On Friday Parmitano and Morgan will replace the AMS-02's cooling system - a task never intended to be done in orbit. The spacewalk is expected to take about six hours.