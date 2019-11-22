Soccer: Mihajlovic has bone marrow transplant

Bologna, November 22 - Serie A soccer club Bologna said Friday that their coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has had a bone-marrow transplant as part of his battle against cancer. The club released a statement from Bologna's Sant'Orsola Hospital about the Serb's condition. "Sinisa Mihajlovic was dismissed today on 22 November 2019 from the Seragnoli Haematology Institute after a receiving a bone marrow transplant from a non-related donor on 29 October," the statement said. "The patient's general condition and haematological tests results are satisfactory".