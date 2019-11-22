Carabinieri in shootout with Kalashnikov-toting bandits

Italy's Parmitano goes on new spacewalk
22 Novembre 2019
Alessandria, November 22 - Carabinieri police were involved in a shootout with five masked Kalashnikov-toting bandits on Friday as they foiled a robbery in Sale, in the northern province of Alessandria. No one was injured in the shootout, which took place as the gang tried to rob an armoured truck transporting gold and other valuables. The bandits managed to get away and a massive manhunt has been launched throughout Piedmont.
