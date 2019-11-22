Man arrested over hacking of civil service systems

Italy's Parmitano goes on new spacewalk
Rome
22 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 22 - Italian postal police on Friday arrested a man suspected of hacking the IT systems of civil service departments and public agencies to gain access to the data of hundreds of citizens and firms, sources said. The postal police said the arrested man had extremely high level knowledge of IT and a criminal record for numerous past offences. Six other people working for private investigation and credit recovery firms have been reported to prosecutors in relation to the case too.
