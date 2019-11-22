Segre willing to lead parliamentary anti-hate committee

Rome, November 22 - Italian Holocaust survivor and Life senator Liliana Segre has said she is willing to chair a parliamentary anti-hate committee she proposed creating. In an interview with Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Segre said "if you end up at age 90 being targeted by insults and under police escort, I think it is normal to ask why should I even bother. But I do not give up easily". She said that she was currently living a life that she had never imagined, after being hit by anti-Semitic attacks following her being named senator for life last year. According to the Center for Contemporary Jewish Documentation, an average of 200 online insults per day target the Holocaust survivor. Segre responded to the vitriol and more generalised rise of nationalistic and anti-immigrant sentiment throughout the country by calling for a parliamentary committee to investigate hate speech, racism and anti-Semitism. The vote passed with the abstention of right-wing parties. Segre has now said that, if asked, she would be willing to chair the committee. On her meeting with former deputy premier and right-wing League party leader Matteo Salvini, she said that "we opted for confidentiality to prevent exploitation for political ends".