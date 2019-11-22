M5S vote on regional elections won't hit govt says Di Maio

Rome, November 22 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has said a vote by members of his 5-Star Movement (M5S) to reject the leadership's proposal not to run in some upcoming regional elections will not affect Premier Giuseppe Conte's coalition government. "There won't be any," Di Maio told reports when asked about the consequences of the vote on the central government after a dinner with other ministers on Thursday. The M5S leadership had proposed taking an 'electoral break' after a long series of defeats in regional votes and the recent failure of the experiment of running with their centre-left allies in national government, the Democratic Party (PD), in Umbria. But over 70% of M5S members voted to run in elections in Emilia-Romagna and Calabria in a poll of card-carrying members on its online platform Rousseau.