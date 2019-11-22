Couple die in Milan fire

Segre willing to lead parliamentary anti-hate committee
Rome
22 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 22 - A 27-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man lost their lives in a fire Thursday night in Milan. A third person in the flat, a 59-year-old relative of the woman, was instead unharmed. According to an initial report by the emergency services, the couple were caught unaware while sleeping and died of smoke inhalation and burns.
