Rome

Couple die in Milan fire

Third person got out unharmed

Couple die in Milan fire

Rome, November 22 - A 27-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man lost their lives in a fire Thursday night in Milan. A third person in the flat, a 59-year-old relative of the woman, was instead unharmed. According to an initial report by the emergency services, the couple were caught unaware while sleeping and died of smoke inhalation and burns.

