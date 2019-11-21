Nun falls in love forcing convent to close

Arezzo, November 21 - An Italian nun has fallen in love forcing her convent near Arezzo in Tuscany to close, Florence's La Nazione newspaper reported Thursday. The 40-year-old nun's only companion in the convent was an 8O-year-old sister who has now been forced to move out. The religious order ruled that she was too old to run the convent alone. The 40-year-old suffered "a vocational crisis" and then fell for a local man, the daily said.