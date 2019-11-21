Woman, 77, fined after driving without license for 50 yrs

Pordenone, November 21 - A 77-year-old Italian woman has been fined over 5,000 euros after driving without a license for 50 years, the Messaggero Veneto newspaper reported Thursday. The woman's lack of a license was discovered after he was involved in a crash. The woman told police she had mislaid her license many years ago. The incident took place at Pravisdomini, in the province of Pordenone in far northern Italy.