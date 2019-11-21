Girl, 7, dies after being hit by font in church
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
«Il boss barese può vedere la tv fino a notte fonda»: Cassazione, i reclusi al 41bis hanno diritto a informarsi
Udine
21 Novembre 2019
Udine, November 21 - A seven-year-old girl died in hospital in Udine Thursday after being hit by a falling holy water carrier in a church in the northeastern Italian city. The girl was rushed to hospital but died of her injuries.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su