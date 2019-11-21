Jeweller stabbed in home invasion

Girl, 7, dies after being hit by font in church
Brescia
21 Novembre 2019
Brescia, November 21 - A 64-year-old jeweller was stabbed in a home invasion Wednesday night, sources said Thursday. Giuseppe Gatta was stabbed four times in the lungs, perforating his pleura, and was punched in the face breaking a cheekbone. "It could have been much worse," said the relatives of the man, who will recover in 40 days according to hospital sources.
