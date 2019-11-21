Nun falls in love forcing convent to close

Girl, 7, dies after being hit by font in church
21 Novembre 2019
Arezzo, November 21 - An Italian nun has fallen in love forcing her convent near Arezzo in Tuscany to close, Florence's La Nazione newspaper reported Thursday. The 40-year-old nun's only companion in the convent was an 8O-year-old sister who has now been forced to move out. The religious order ruled that she was too old to run the convent alone.
