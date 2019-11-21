Genoa collapse threat flagged in 2014

Genoa, November 20 - Atlantia group subsidiary Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) motorway company allegedly knew as early as 2014 that a bridge that collapsed in Genoa killing 43 in August 2018 was at risk of collapse, an Italian newspaper has reported. So far ASPI managers have told investigators that no report from motorway risk monitoring company SPEA had flagged up any alarm on the Morandi Bridge. But now a document taken from Atlantia's digital archive has been seized by finance police investigators, La Repubblica daily said. That risk-programming document, drafted by ASPI's risk office, was allegedly seen by successive board meetings of both ASPI and Atlantia. In it, the Morandi Bridge was said to be at risk of collapse from 2014 to 2016, Le Repubblica said, while from 2017 the assessment was changed "risk of losing stability". ASPI responded to the report Wednesday night saying that "instructions from the Board to the operational structures is to always safeguard and manage (risks) with the utmost rigour, adopting all preventive measures deemed opportune". Transport and Infrastructure Minister Paolo De Micheli said Thursday that "anyone who has a public role (in infrastructure care) must pay". She said "anyone who has a bridge in their care is not doing a routine job". De Micheli said that ASPI's reaction to another report, on the presence of a transport ministry official at an ASPI meeting that allegedly discussed the Morandi Bridge collapse risk in 2015, was "unacceptable and incomprehensible". ASPI allegedly said that the risk was "only theoretical". In light of the alarm allegedly ignored by Atlantia in the case, anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader and Foreign Minister Luigi DI Maio said Thursday "we will continue our battle to strip (Atlantia) of its motorway concession." Atlantia has reportedly made keeping the motorway concessions a condition for its taking part in the rescue of troubled Italian former flag carrier Alitalia. A new bridge is being built in Genoa, designed by local starchitect Renzo Piano, featuring sail-like structures to reflect the city's maritime heritage. It is expected to be ready next year. Also on Thursday, it was reported that sensors on the Morandi Bridge used for gauging risks to the structure had been KO since 2015, when they were sliced during maintenance work.