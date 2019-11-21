Soccer: Balotelli ejected from Brescia training

Girl, 7, dies after being hit by font in church
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
«Il boss barese può vedere la tv fino a notte fonda»: Cassazione, i reclusi al 41bis hanno diritto a informarsi
Brescia
21 Novembre 2019
Brescia, November 21 - Italy striker Mario Balotelli was ejected from a Brescia training session Thursday. Balotelli, who has a history of tantrums and has recently been the victim of an umpteenth episode of racist chants, from Verona ultras, left the field with his head down and soon afterwards drove away while the session was still going on. Balotelli, 29, last played for Italy in June 2018.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su