Soccer: Balotelli ejected from Brescia training

Brescia, November 21 - Italy striker Mario Balotelli was ejected from a Brescia training session Thursday. Balotelli, who has a history of tantrums and has recently been the victim of an umpteenth episode of racist chants, from Verona ultras, left the field with his head down and soon afterwards drove away while the session was still going on. Balotelli, 29, last played for Italy in June 2018.