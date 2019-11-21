Soccer:Court suspends Verona stand closure for Balotelli

Rome, November 21 - The Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) appeals court on Thursday suspended an order closing the ultra stand of Verona stadium against Fiorentina Sunday after monkey chants against Brescia striker Mario Balotelli. The court ordered further investigations into Hellas Verona's appeal and suspended Sunday's stand ban. Balotelli hoofed the ball into the stand after being targeted by the chants. It was the latest in a string of episodes of racist chanting in Italian soccer this season. Penalties have so far been lenient.