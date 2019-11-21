Supreme court okays election-law referendum question

Girl, 7, dies after being hit by font in church
Rome
21 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 21 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Thursday gave the okay to a question for a referendum on scrapping the proportional representation (PR) part of Italy's current election law. The referendum has been proposed by eight regions administered by the centre right. The decision on whether to hold the referendum now goes to the Constitutional Court. Earlier Thursday the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) came out in favour of a two-round system of voting like in France. The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centrist Italia Viva (IV) party said they wanted a pure PR system.
