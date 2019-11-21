M5S in difficulty admits Di Maio

Rome, November 21 - The ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) is "certainly in a moment of difficulty and I am the first to admit it, we need to fix some things," leader Luigi Di Maio, the foreign minister, said Thursday. "After 18 months in government and 10 years in the institutions we need to define a new charter of values, a new organisation and new objectives and it's normal that you have to devote all your energies to that goal, or else you don't succeed," he told a press conference at the Senate. "We have to fix a few things within the Movement and we've been saying that for two years, and we say yes, but after this (regional) election (in Emilia Romagna January 26)." He said the M5S was holding an online vote top decide whether to stand in Emilia Romagna "not to decide exclusively on an electoral appointment but because we recognise that there is a moment of difficulty". Di Maio is against presenting an M5S list in the northern Italian region but local militants are in favour of it. Many in the movement are unhappy with its national government alliance with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD).