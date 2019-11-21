1 mn for domestic violence victims - Bonetti

Rome, November 21 - Family and Equal Opportunities Minister Elena Bonetti said Thursday her department would invest one million euros in micro-credits "for the victims of (domestic) violence, to rebuild a life for themselves after emerging from processes of violence, to give them hope and invest in them". She said "economic violence is an act of male coercion towards women and there are many actions to be used. "That's why we're going to trial this microcredit of freedom". Bonetti was talking at the presentation of a programme called #youcanbefree. Italy has been suffering an epidemic of femicide, or murderous violence against women.