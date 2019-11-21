Giovedì 21 Novembre 2019 | 17:57

Rome
M5S in difficulty admits Di Maio

Rome
1 mn for domestic violence victims - Bonetti

Milan
Conte visits Milan Shoah museum with Segre

Buenos Aires
Argentina issues arrest warrant for Msgr Zanchetti

Turin
F1: Elkann says very angry over Ferrari Brazil debacle

Rome
M5S to decide Emilia-Romagna run on online platform

Lecco

Genoa
Genoa collapse threat flagged in 2014

Bangkok
Pope in Thailand denounces child prostitution

Rome
Alitalia offer deadline Thursday, no solution in sight

Rome
Conte invites ministers to team-building dinner

serie c
Bari cerca più bocche di fuoco: le gioie Antenucci non bastano

GdM.TVAmbiente
Puglia, i pensieri dei bimbi per la festa dell'albero: Emiliano e Stea nelle scuole

Foggianel Foggiano
S.Giovanni Rotondo, assaltato furgone carico di sigarette: banditi in fuga

Leccenel Leccese
Merine, rissa con accoltellamento per consumazioni al bar non pagate: arrestato 47enne per tentato omicidio

Materanel Materano
Metaponto, museo invaso da topi e serpenti: panico e stupore

Potenzala decisione
Basilicata, Cassazione annulla domiciliari dirigenti Eni

Batnella Bat
Violenza sulle donne: a Trinitapoli Barbara De Rossi firmerà simbolicamente panchina

Tarantoil caso
Medicina, a Taranto ripartono le lezioni ma si presentano solo in tre

Brindisil'allarme
Brindisi, società multiservizi Santa Teresa: licenziamenti per tutti i 98 dipendenti

Potenza, morta in casa sepolta da rifiuti ed escrementi: è mistero

La Puglia aderisce alla sfida delle «sardine» contro Salvini: quasi 40mila adesioni

«Il boss barese può vedere la tv fino a notte fonda»: Cassazione, i reclusi al 41bis hanno diritto a informarsi

Addio a Giovanna Laterza, la ragazza che scelse Bari e la Cultura

Miglior olio EVO al mondo: la Puglia sale sul podio di «Biol 2019»

Rome

'Microcredit of freedom' to be trialled

Rome, November 21 - Family and Equal Opportunities Minister Elena Bonetti said Thursday her department would invest one million euros in micro-credits "for the victims of (domestic) violence, to rebuild a life for themselves after emerging from processes of violence, to give them hope and invest in them". She said "economic violence is an act of male coercion towards women and there are many actions to be used. "That's why we're going to trial this microcredit of freedom". Bonetti was talking at the presentation of a programme called #youcanbefree. Italy has been suffering an epidemic of femicide, or murderous violence against women.

