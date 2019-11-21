Conte visits Milan Shoah museum with Segre

Milan, November 21 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Thursday visited Milan's Holocaust Museum and was met by Holocaust survivor and life Senator Liliana Segre, who has recently been given a police escort after antisemitic attacks, among others. The others included Shoah Museum President Roberto Jarach and Milan Prefect Renato Saccone. Inside the museum is Track 21, the train platform from which the deported convoys left, including the one that took Segre to Auschwitz.