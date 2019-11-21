Argentina issues arrest warrant for Msgr Zanchetti
Buenos Aires
21 Novembre 2019
Buenos Aires, November 21 - Prosecutors in the Argentinian city of salta on Thursday issued an international arrest warrant for Argentine Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta, who resides in the Vatican, on charges of simple and continued sexual abuse of two seminarians, aggravated by the fact that the alleged crime was committed by a clergyman. Pope Francis has vowed that a crackdown on predator priests will be stiffened.
