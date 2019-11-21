Man 'led gang rape of wife'

Argentina issues arrest warrant for Msgr Zanchetti
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
«Il boss barese può vedere la tv fino a notte fonda»: Cassazione, i reclusi al 41bis hanno diritto a informarsi
Lecco
21 Novembre 2019
Lecco, November 21 - Italian police on Thursday arrested a 40-year-old man near Lecco on charges of leading a gang rape of the wife from whom he had just separated. The man, resident in a small town in the Alto Lario area, allegedly raped his wife with a group of friends, police said. He also allegedly beat up his minor son. The man was reported to the police by the woman. He is currently being held in Lecco prison north of Milan.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su