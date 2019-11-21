Man 'led gang rape of wife'

Lecco, November 21 - Italian police on Thursday arrested a 40-year-old man near Lecco on charges of leading a gang rape of the wife from whom he had just separated. The man, resident in a small town in the Alto Lario area, allegedly raped his wife with a group of friends, police said. He also allegedly beat up his minor son. The man was reported to the police by the woman. He is currently being held in Lecco prison north of Milan.