Giovedì 21 Novembre 2019 | 16:12

Buenos Aires
Argentina issues arrest warrant for Msgr Zanchetti

Turin
F1: Elkann says very angry over Ferrari Brazil debacle

Rome
M5S to decide Emilia-Romagna run on online platform

Lecco

Genoa
Genoa collapse threat flagged in 2014

Bangkok
Pope in Thailand denounces child prostitution

Rome
Alitalia offer deadline Thursday, no solution in sight

Rome
Conte invites ministers to team-building dinner

Bologna
'Sardines' say 'party over for populists' in manifesto

Milan
Soccer: Roma's share price soars on Friedkin rumours

Rome
20 arrested in Rome public contracts probe

serie c
Bari cerca più bocche di fuoco: le gioie Antenucci non bastano

BariA Castelgomberto
Vicenza, carabiniere di Gravina salva la vita a 61enne svenuto in appartamento saturo di gas

Foggianel Foggiano
S.Giovanni Rotondo, assaltato furgone carico di sigarette: banditi in fuga

Leccenel Leccese
Merine, rissa con accoltellamento per consumazioni al bar non pagate: arrestato 47enne per tentato omicidio

Materanel Materano
Metaponto, museo invaso da topi e serpenti: panico e stupore

Potenzala decisione
Basilicata, Cassazione annulla domiciliari dirigenti Eni

Batnella Bat
Violenza sulle donne: a Trinitapoli Barbara De Rossi firmerà simbolicamente panchina

Tarantoil caso
Medicina, a Taranto ripartono le lezioni ma si presentano solo in tre

Brindisil'allarme
Brindisi, società multiservizi Santa Teresa: licenziamenti per tutti i 98 dipendenti

Potenza, morta in casa sepolta da rifiuti ed escrementi: è mistero

La Puglia aderisce alla sfida delle «sardine» contro Salvini: quasi 40mila adesioni

«Il boss barese può vedere la tv fino a notte fonda»: Cassazione, i reclusi al 41bis hanno diritto a informarsi

Addio a Giovanna Laterza, la ragazza che scelse Bari e la Cultura

Miglior olio EVO al mondo: la Puglia sale sul podio di «Biol 2019»

Rome

Alitalia offer deadline Thursday, no solution in sight

Patuanelli says margin for negotiation still exists

Rome, November 21 - Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) state controlled rail group said on Thursday that "necessary conditions" still don't exist for creating a consortium on Alitalia, but that it remains willing to participate in a rescue of the troubled airline. FS said it took into account that Lufthansa doesn't intend to make an offer and motorway group Atlantia has pulled out while Delta Airlines is only prepared to grant a 'micro-investment of 100 million euros. Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli said there is still "a margin" for negotiation, with the possibility of a new deadline extension - which would be the eighth - despite the looming risk of liquidation.

