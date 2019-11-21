Alitalia offer deadline Thursday, no solution in sight

Rome, November 21 - Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) state controlled rail group said on Thursday that "necessary conditions" still don't exist for creating a consortium on Alitalia, but that it remains willing to participate in a rescue of the troubled airline. FS said it took into account that Lufthansa doesn't intend to make an offer and motorway group Atlantia has pulled out while Delta Airlines is only prepared to grant a 'micro-investment of 100 million euros. Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli said there is still "a margin" for negotiation, with the possibility of a new deadline extension - which would be the eighth - despite the looming risk of liquidation.