Conte invites ministers to team-building dinner

Rome, November 21 - Premier Giuseppe Conte has invited his ministers to a "team-building" dinner after a cabinet meeting later on Thursday, sources said. The meeting is set to look at proposals to solve the emergency regarding the former ILVA steel group after ArcelorMittal said it wants to back out of a contract to take it over, including the troubled Taranto plant. The government is also faced with the problem of Alitalia, with the deadline for offers to save the former flag-carrier that is in extraordinary administration set to expire. Conte's government, based on an 'unnatural' alliance between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) and two smaller groups, has frequently been hit by inner turmoil. It was formed after nationalist League leader Matteo Salvini pulled the plug on Conte's first government in August. That executive was based on an alliance between the M5S and the League.