Pope in Thailand denounces child prostitution

Bangkok
21 Novembre 2019
Bangkok, November 21 - Pope Francis addressed the problem of prostitution, including child prostitution, linked to sexual tourism, during a Mass he celebrated on Thursday at the National Stadium in Bangkok, and said it causes the victims to be "disfigured in their most authentic dignity". The problem is particularly widespread in Thailand, and the pope said its victims "are part of our family" and must be helped to "understand God's closeness" because they are "blessed". Local authorities said 60,000 faithful gathered at the National Stadium and a nearby stadium with big screen TVs to participate in the Mass.
