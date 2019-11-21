Giovedì 21 Novembre 2019 | 14:19

Soccer: Roma's share price soars on Friedkin rumours

20 arrested in Rome public contracts probe

Raggi demands landfill site for Rome from Zingaretti

Season of health cuts is over says Speranza

OECD sees Italy growing 0.4% in 2020

Rome street names devoted to racial laws signatories changed

Plan to boost council power to seize tax arrears sparks row

Young man stabs uncle to death

Man beats grandmother to death in Ferrara

4 dead, 3 hurt in fireworks factory blast

Big Data turns old drugs into new ones

Manfredonia, picchia la mamma per 5 euro: arrestato

Merine, rissa con accoltellamento per consumazioni al bar non pagate: arrestato 47enne per tentato omicidio

Metaponto, museo invaso da topi e serpenti: panico e stupore

Irccs Castellana Grotte, dg non poteva farsi rimborsare le spese legali: condannato

Basilicata, Cassazione annulla domiciliari dirigenti Eni

Violenza sulle donne: a Trinitapoli Barbara De Rossi firmerà simbolicamente panchina

Medicina, a Taranto ripartono le lezioni ma si presentano solo in tre

Brindisi, società multiservizi Santa Teresa: licenziamenti per tutti i 98 dipendenti

US magnate 'readying a takeover bid'

Milan, November 21 - AS Roma's share price rose another 16% on the Milan stock exchange Thursday amid speculation that US magnate Dan Friedkin may be readying a bid for the Giallorossi. This came after a 16.6% surge on the initial rumours Wednesday. Friedkin, billionaire owner of the Texan group, is said to be preparing a 600-million-euro bid for the Roman club. Rome is currently owned by another American, James Pallotta, who has a stake in the Boston Celtics basketball team. Pallotta issued a statement late Wednesday saying "preliminary contacts are in course with potential investors in order to enable them to assess the advisability of a possible investment in AS Roma SPV LLC", the company that indirectly controls Roma via its Neep Holding unit. Pallotta's holding company has so far always denied any intention to sell the club, which has ambitious plans for a new stadium. But sources said a minority stake to boost the club's finances might be welcome. Friedkin's personal wealth is estimated at 4.2 billion dollars and according to Forbes he is the 504th richest man on the planet. What is certain is that the Texan group, which distributes Toyota exclusively in five US states, is looking ever depper into the Rome dossier and sources could not rule out it taking a majority stake.

