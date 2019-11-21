Raggi demands landfill site for Rome from Zingaretti

Rome, November 21 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi has sent an urgent letter calling on Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti to indicate by Thursday an alternative site for dumping the city's daily 1,100 tons of rubbish, following the recent closure of the Colleferro landfill due to a worker death there. The letter, sent Wednesday evening with the interior and environmental ministries on copy, said finding an alternative site immediately is necessary for "preventing a serious crisis in rubbish collection". In response, Zingaretti said on Thursday thaqt "everyone knows" that the law requires the city government or its waste management company, AMA, to indicate an appropriate site for the city's rubbish, and the regional government is only required, "if necessary, to authorise its assignment".