20 arrested in Rome public contracts probe

Rome
21 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 21 - Finance police on Thursday executed 20 arrest warrants in relation to a probe into alleged corruption in contracts for work at courthouses in Rome. Four of the suspects were taken to jail, while 10 were put under house arrest and the other six are now obliged to regularly sign in with the police. The suspects include civil servants and entrepreneurs. They are accused of crimes including bid rigging, corruption and making false statements.
