OECD sees Italy growing 0.4% in 2020

Paris, November 21 - The OECD said in its latest economic outlook on Thursday that it forecasts Italy's GDP will grow by 0.4% in 2020 and 0.5% in 2021, up from 0.2% in 2019. It said Italy's unemployment rate dropped from 10.6% in 2018 to 10% this year and would stay at the same level in 2020 before rising to 10.2% in 2021. "Weak external demand and persistent uncertainties relating to global trade policies will limit export growth, weighing on investment, employment and incomes," the outlook said. It said that the government's fiscal measures and slower growth will make the public debt ratio rise in 2019 to 136% of GDP before it starts falling from 2021.