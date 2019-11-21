Rome street names devoted to racial laws signatories changed

Rome, November 21 - The city of Rome on Thursday changed the names of two streets devoted to Edoardo Zavattari and Arturo Donaggio, who were among the Italian scientists to sign Benito Mussolini's racial laws in 1938 and which led to the ferocious persecution of Italy's Jews during World War II. The streets were renamed after scientists who opposed the Fascist regime and were victims of the racial laws - the physician Mario Carrara, the physicist Nella Mortara and the zoologist Enrica Calabresi. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi renamed the streets at a ceremony with students and representatives of the Jewish community.