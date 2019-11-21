Plan to boost council power to seize tax arrears sparks row

Rome, November 21 - A proposal contained in the government's 2020 budget bill that would boost councils' powers to may people who owe them tax cough up has stirred controversy. The measure would give councils powers akin to those of the inland revenue in such cases and make it easier for them to seize assets from the salaries or bank accounts of people who have failed to pay property taxes or other local duties, such as those for trash collection. League leader Matteo Salvini said the idea was the "stuff of the USSR" amid rumours an amendment was being considered to extend the enhanced powers to the recovery of unpaid fines. Premier Giuseppe Conte dismissed this speculation on Wednesday. On Thursday Deputy Junior Laura Castelli said the furore was a storm in the teacup as little was actually changing. "Fines are not included. It's the umpteenth fake news to come from Salvini," she said. "The measure does not touch the procedure to seize bank accounts, which exists since it was introduced in 1910". photo: Laura Castelli.