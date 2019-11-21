Young man stabs uncle to death

OECD sees Italy growing 0.4% in 2020
Reggio Emilia
21 Novembre 2019
Reggio Emilia, November 21 - A 27-year-old man in treatment for mental health problems has been detained for allegedly stabbing to death his 57-year-old uncle overnight, sources said Thursday. The young man lived with the uncle and his disabled father in the same house. He is though to have attacked the uncle while he slept at around 5:30am.
