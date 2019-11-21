Man beats grandmother to death in Ferrara

OECD sees Italy growing 0.4% in 2020
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Foggia, commercialista minaccia padrone di casa con pistola giocattolo: denunciato
i più letti
«Il boss barese può vedere la tv fino a notte fonda»: Cassazione, i reclusi al 41bis hanno diritto a informarsi
Bologna
21 Novembre 2019
Bologna, November 21 - A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly beating his grandmother to death in his car in Ferrara late on Wednesday, local press said on Thursday. The man is suspected of having punched the 71-year-old woman to death due to money issues. He was detained by an off-duty Carabiniere police officer and is accused of manslaughter. He was questioned overnight but exercised his right to remain silent. The woman, named as Maria Luisa Silvestri, was left abandoned in the car at a traffic light. She died of her injuries in hospital. Passers-by who saw the attack alerted the police.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su