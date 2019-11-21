Giovedì 21 Novembre 2019 | 12:26

Paris
OECD sees Italy growing 0.4% in 2020

Rome
Rome street names devoted to racial laws signatories changed

Rome
Plan to boost council power to seize tax arrears sparks row

Reggio Emilia
Young man stabs uncle to death

Bologna
Man beats grandmother to death in Ferrara

Messina
4 dead, 3 hurt in fireworks factory blast

Rome
Big Data turns old drugs into new ones

New York
GM sues FCA, claims corruption with UAW - Bloomberg

Rome
Italian drone 'shot down' in Libya, Italian sources deny

New York
GM sues FCA, claims corruption with UAW - Bloomberg

Rome
Italian drone shot down in Libya

Bariil processo
Bari, agente immobiliare ucciso: collega confessa, condannato a ergastolo in primo grado

Tarantoil caso
Medicina, a Taranto ripartono le lezioni ma si presentano solo in tre

Brindisil'allarme
Brindisi, società multiservizi Santa Teresa: licenziamenti per tutti i 98 dipendenti

Foggiaintervento della polizia
Foggia, commercialista minaccia padrone di casa con pistola giocattolo: denunciato

Lecceil progetto
Lecce, un ascensore per salire sul campanile del Duomo

Batla vicenda
Si prende la rabbia dopo il morso di un cane a Zanzibar: muore 45enne andriese

Potenzail siderurgico
Il caos ex Ilva contagia anche l'Ente Irrigazione Lucano

MateraLa protesta
Matera, operai FerroSud salgono su tetti della fabbrica: «Siamo disperati»

Bologna

Man beats grandmother to death in Ferrara

Investigators believe homicide linked to money

Bologna, November 21 - A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly beating his grandmother to death in his car in Ferrara late on Wednesday, local press said on Thursday. The man is suspected of having punched the 71-year-old woman to death due to money issues. He was detained by an off-duty Carabiniere police officer and is accused of manslaughter. He was questioned overnight but exercised his right to remain silent. The woman, named as Maria Luisa Silvestri, was left abandoned in the car at a traffic light. She died of her injuries in hospital. Passers-by who saw the attack alerted the police.

