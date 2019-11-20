4 dead, 3 hurt in fireworks factory blast
Messina
20 Novembre 2019
Messina, November 20 - Four people are dead and three injured after a fireworks factory blast near Messina. Venera Mazzeo, 71, wife of the factory owner at Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto, died instantly. Police said sparks from welding equipment caused gunpowder to explode.
