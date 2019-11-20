GM sues FCA, claims corruption with UAW - Bloomberg

New York, November 20 - General Motors on Wednesday sued Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alleging corruption with the United Auto Workers trade union, according to Bloomberg. FCA has always denied knowledge of a plot between former mangers and UAW officials to weaken labour norms. GM says late FCA chief Sergio Marchionne resorted to bribes to corrupt labour contract talks between the UAW and Detroit's Big Three automakers (including Ford) between 2009 and 2015. FCA fell 2.5% on Wall Street on the report.