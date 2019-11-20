GM sues FCA, claims corruption with UAW - Bloomberg

New York, November 20 - General Motors on Wednesday sued Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alleging corruption with the United Auto Workers trade union, according to Bloomberg. FCA has always denied knowledge of a plot between former mangers and UAW officials to weaken labour norms. GM says late FCA chief Sergio Marchionne resorted to bribes to corrupt labour contract talks between the UAW and Detroit's Big Three automakers (including Ford) between 2009 and 2015. FCA fell 2.5% on Wall Street on the report. Bloomberg said General Motors Co. hit Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV with a blockbuster racketeering lawsuit, alleging that a bribery scheme that has sent United Auto Workers and Fiat Chrysler officials to jail ultimately cost GM billions of dollars by tainting union contracts as far back as 2009. It said GM filed the suit in federal court Wednesday seeking to recoup unspecified damages from its rival, known as FCA, which has in the past denied being aware three former executives conspired with United Auto Workers officials to undermine labor law.