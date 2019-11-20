Italian drone shot down in Libya

Rome, November 20 - An Italian drone was shot down by the forces of eastern Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar in Libya on Wednesday, the Libya Akhbar website said, citing a general heading the "operations room in the western region". The drone was on a mission in support of the Safe Sea operation and was on a flight plan communicated to Libyan authorities, the defence ministry said. He described the aircraft as "a hostile drone shot down by anti-air defence north of Tarhouna".