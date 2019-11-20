Mercoledì 20 Novembre 2019 | 19:03

Rome
Italian drone shot down in Libya

Messina
At least 3 dead, 2 missing in fireworks factory blast

Rome
Italian drone crashes in Libya

Rome
Conte accuses Salvini of 'delirium' over ESM

Malpensa
Drug mule stopped with 82 ovules of cocaine in stomach

Rome
Di Maio says No to ESM reform that 'crushes Italy'

Genoa
Would-be jihadi suicide bomber gets 5 yrs 10 mts on appeal

Tel Aviv
Mattarella to visit Yad Vashem Jan 23

Rome
'Sardines' fight Salvini across Italy

Rome
Marriages up 2.3% but ever older - ISTAT

Rome
Celtic fans fund Rome refugee centre

serie c
Frattali, sacrificio necessario: il Bari ha un super «guardiano»

Tarantol'episodio a ottobre
Taranto, picchiarono 3 ragazzi fuori da un bar: denunciati in 4

Baril'iniziativa
Accudire colonie feline: a Bari un corso per «gattari»

Foggianel Foggiano
Manfredonia, sigilli a cantiere navale senza autorizzazioni

Potenzail siderurgico
Il caos ex Ilva contagia anche l'Ente Irrigazione Lucano

Leccela svolta
Dj salentino impiccato nel 2015, perizia: «Il cellulare era da un'altra parte»

MateraLa protesta
Matera, operai FerroSud salgono su tetti della fabbrica: «Siamo disperati»

BariIl caso
Appalti truccati in Puglia, ex assessore Caracciolo indagato per corruzione

Brindisispettacoli
PalaEventi Brindisi, c'è il 'Sì' della Soprintendenza

«Il boss barese può vedere la tv fino a notte fonda»: Cassazione, i reclusi al 41bis hanno diritto a informarsi

Miglior olio EVO al mondo: la Puglia sale sul podio di «Biol 2019»

Potenza, morta in casa sepolta da rifiuti ed escrementi: è mistero

La Puglia aderisce alla sfida delle «sardine» contro Salvini: quasi 40mila adesioni

Natale a Bari da favola, il programma: dal villaggio di Santa Claus agli show in periferia

Rome

Italian drone crashes in Libya

On flight OK'd by Libyan authorities

Rome, November 20 - An Italian drone crashed in Libya on Wednesday. The drone was on a mission in support of the Safe Sea operation and was on a flight plan communicated to Libyan authorities, the defence ministry said.

