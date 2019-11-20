Drug mule stopped with 82 ovules of cocaine in stomach
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
«Il boss barese può vedere la tv fino a notte fonda»: Cassazione, i reclusi al 41bis hanno diritto a informarsi
Malpensa
20 Novembre 2019
Malpensa, November 20 - A 30-year-old Nigerian drug mule was stopped at Milan's Malpensa Aiport Wednesday with 82 ovules of cocaine in his stomach. He had just got off a flight from Sudan.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su