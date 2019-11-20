Would-be jihadi suicide bomber gets 5 yrs 10 mts on appeal

Genoa, November 20 - A would-be Moroccan jihadi suicide bomber on Wednesday got five years and 10 months in jail for terror crimes in a fast-track appeals trial. Nabil Benamir was arrested in December 2017 after it was discovered that he was ready to blow himself and others up. He was also sentenced to compensate the Italian state to the tune of 50,000 euros. Prosecutors had asked for an eight-year and eight-month term for the man. He is currently being held in the high-security prison at Sassari, where he has not forsworn his allegiance to jihad, investigators said.