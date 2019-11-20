Mattarella to visit Yad Vashem Jan 23

Tel Aviv, November 20 - President Sergio Mattarella will visit the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum in Jerusalem on January 23 at the invitation of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, sources said Wednesday. Mattarella will take part, along with another 30 or so heads of State, in the Fifth World Forum on the Shoah at the museum. Among the other attendees will be Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Austria's Alexander Van der Bellen. The event was presented by Rivlin on Wednesday morning. The initiative will take place a few days before the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.