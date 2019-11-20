Mercoledì 20 Novembre 2019 | 17:26

Rome

Marriages up 2.3% but ever older - ISTAT

2,800 civil unions in 2018 says stats agency

Marriages up 2.3% but ever older - ISTAT

Rome, November 20 - Some 195,778 marriages were celebrated in Italy in 2018, a rise of around 4,500 or 2.3% on the previous year, ISTAT said Wednesday. But a tendency to marry ever later in life has continued, the statistics agency said. Grooms are aged 33.7 years on average today and brides 31.5, a rise of 1.6 and 2.1 years over 2008, ISTAT said. Second marriages, or successive ones, after a period of growth in the last few years, due also to the introduction of quickie divorces, remained stable with respect to 2017, at 19.9% of total marriages. ISTAT also reported on the number of civil unions. Same-sex unions were 2,808 in 2018, it said. The prevalence of male unions was confirmed, at 64.2%. Geographically, northeastern Italy led the way with 37.2% of the national total.

