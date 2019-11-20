Celtic fans fund Rome refugee centre

Rome, November 20 - Fans of Glasgow club Celtic are funding a Rome centre that helps refugees and asylum seekers. They have launched a funding drive for Baobab Experience. "The Green Brigade, the historical fan group of Celtic FC, to respond to racist provocations and fascist violence, has launched a funding drive to give to us and the Scottish Action for Refugees association," Baobab said in a statement. Baobab, near the Tiburtina rail station, has been raided by police on several occasions.