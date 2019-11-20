'Consumer 4.0' buys food to 'satiate' the mind - survey

Celtic fans fund Rome refugee centre
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
«Il boss barese può vedere la tv fino a notte fonda»: Cassazione, i reclusi al 41bis hanno diritto a informarsi
Rome
20 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 20 - Today's 'consumer 4.0' buys food to satiate the mind, according to a survey out Wednesday. The modern consumer is "ever better informed and aware, he seeks innovation and pleasure along with health, buys certified products, no longer is hungry but appetite, and that is satiated more by his mind than his stomach," said the survey by the observatory of foods, production, and territory of Eurispes, UCI and Universitas Mercatorum.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su