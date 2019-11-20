'Consumer 4.0' buys food to 'satiate' the mind - survey

Rome, November 20 - Today's 'consumer 4.0' buys food to satiate the mind, according to a survey out Wednesday. The modern consumer is "ever better informed and aware, he seeks innovation and pleasure along with health, buys certified products, no longer is hungry but appetite, and that is satiated more by his mind than his stomach," said the survey by the observatory of foods, production, and territory of Eurispes, UCI and Universitas Mercatorum.