3 workers hurt by tilting crane at Genoa bridge site

Genoa, November 20 - Three workers were hurt when a crane tilted at the building site in Genoa for a new bridge replacing one that collapsed killing 43 people in August 2018. The three suffered slight bruising, sources said. It is the first accident at the site. Safety at the worksite has been emphasised by the designer of the new bridge, starchitect Renzo Piano. When work on the new bridge started earlier this year, he said "we are working on the design table sitting in safety, and you are the acrobatic workers, you must work safely too." Premier Giuseppe Conte expressed satisfaction as the first section of the new viaduct that will cross the city of Genoa was raised on October 1. The new viaduct, designed for free by starchitect Renzo Piano, a Genoa native, will replace the Morandi Bridge, which collapsed in August 2018 in a disaster that claimed 43 lives. The bridge, shaped like a sail to reflect Genoa's seafaring heritage, is expected to be ready next year.