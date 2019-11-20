2 States only way to Israeli-Palestinian peace-Vatican

Vatican City, November 20 - The Holy See on Wednesday commented on renewed tension in the Middle East and stressed that it sees a two-State solution as being the only way for Israelis and Palestinians to live in peace. "In the context of recent decisions that risk undermining further the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and the already fragile regional stability, the Holy See reiterates its position of a two-state solution for two peoples, as the only way to reach a complete solution to this age-old conflict," the Vatican said in a statement. "The Holy See supports the right of the State of Israel to live in peace and security within the borders recognized by the international community and supports the same right that belongs to the Palestinian people, which must be recognized, respected and implemented. "The Holy See wishes that the two Parties, negotiating directly with each other, with the support of the international community and in compliance with United Nations resolutions, may find a fair compromise, which takes into account the legitimate aspirations of the two peoples".