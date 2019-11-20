South dearer for trash than north, Catania holds record

Rome, November 20 - The Italian south is dearer for trash than the north, the Cittadinanzattiva association said on Wednesday. Catania holds the record for the municipal rubbish-collection tax at 504 euros a year. The cheapest region is Alto Adige in the far north, near the Austrian border, at 190 euros. Campania is the dearest region with a rubbish tax of 421 euros. Potenza is the cheapest town, at 121 euros. At the level of geographical areas, northern rubbish costs least, an average of 258 euros. This is followed by the centre on 299 euros. The household rubbish tax in the south is an average 351 euros. "The tax shows very marked regional variations," said Cittadinanzattiva.