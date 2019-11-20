State must no longer raid local coffers - Conte

Arezzo, November 20 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Wednesday that central government must no longer seek to solve problems by cutting funding to local authorities. "We must put behind us the season of across-the-board cuts, which took precious resources away from local areas," Conte told Italian local authorities association ANCI in Arezzo. "The State cannot cash in to the detriment of local councils". He also said that he wants a fund for the troubled areas on the outskirts of Italian towns and cities to be made permanent.