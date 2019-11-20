Mercoledì 20 Novembre 2019 | 14:02

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Brussels
EC chastises Italy, but says OK to 2020 budget plan

EC chastises Italy, but says OK to 2020 budget plan

 
Rome
Di Maio says No to ESM reform that 'crushes Italy'

Di Maio says No to ESM reform that 'crushes Italy'

 
Rome
Ruling coalition has OKed civil trial reform says Bonafede

Ruling coalition has OKed civil trial reform says Bonafede

 
Rome
Pope arrives in Thailand for first leg of Asia tour

Pope arrives in Thailand for first leg of Asia tour

 
Turin
Migrant-smuggling ring busted in nationwide op

Migrant-smuggling ring busted in nationwide op

 
Reggio Calabria
Four firefighters, four police hurt in shop explosion

Four firefighters, four police hurt in shop explosion

 
Milan
Security guard takes own life after fatal crash

Security guard takes own life after fatal crash

 
Rome
Regeni case opened eyes on Sisi and dictatorship, HRW

Regeni case opened eyes on Sisi and dictatorship, HRW

 
Rome
Municipalities basis of republic - Mattarella

Municipalities basis of republic - Mattarella

 
Fermo
Man killed in petrol station blast

Man killed in petrol station blast

 
Berlin
Conte 'aiming for postponement of ESM reform'

Conte 'aiming for postponement of ESM reform'

 

Il Biancorosso

serie c
Frattali, sacrificio necessario: il Bari ha un super «guardiano»

Frattali, sacrificio necessario: il Bari ha un super «guardiano»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Potenzail siderurgico
Il caos ex Ilva contagia anche l'Ente Irrigazione Lucano

Il caos ex Ilva contagia anche l'Ente Irrigazione Lucano

 
Foggial'operazione
La droga era «vino e bistecche»: colpo a clan del Gargano, 24 arresti

La droga era «vino e bistecche»: colpo a clan del Gargano, 24 arresti

 
Leccela svolta
Dj salentino impiccato nel 2015, perizia: «Il cellulare era da un'altra parte»

Dj salentino impiccato nel 2015, perizia: «Il cellulare era da un'altra parte»

 
BariNel Barese
Altamura, discarica a cielo aperto di rifiuti pericolosi: denunciata coppia

Altamura, discarica a cielo aperto di rifiuti pericolosi: denunciata coppia

 
Tarantoil siderurgico
Mittal, prosegue presidio aziende indotto: «Paghino, o domani si spegne tutto». Taranto e Regione si costituiranno in giudizio

Mittal, aziende indotto in presidio: «Paghino, o domani si spegne tutto». Commissari Ilva a Taranto per ispezione, Milano indaga su prezzi gonfiati

 
MateraLa protesta
Matera, operai FerroSud salgono su tetti della fabbrica: «Siamo disperati»

Matera, operai Ferrosud salgono su tetti della fabbrica: «Siamo disperati»

 
BariIl caso
Appalti truccati in Puglia, ex assessore Caracciolo indagato per corruzione

Appalti truccati in Puglia, ex assessore Caracciolo indagato per corruzione

 
Brindisispettacoli
PalaEventi Brindisi, c'è il 'Sì' della Soprintendenza

PalaEventi Brindisi, c'è il 'Sì' della Soprintendenza

 

i più letti

«Il boss barese può vedere la tv fino a notte fonda»: Cassazione, i reclusi al 41bis hanno diritto a informarsi

«Il boss barese può vedere la tv fino a notte fonda»: Cassazione, i reclusi al 41bis hanno diritto a informarsi

Miglior olio EVO al mondo: la Puglia sale sul podio di «Biol 2019»

Miglior olio extravergine al mondo: la Puglia sale sul podio di «Biol 2019»

La Puglia aderisce alla sfida delle «sardine» contro Salvini: quasi 40mila adesioni

La Puglia aderisce alla sfida delle «sardine» contro Salvini: quasi 40mila adesioni

Natale a Bari da favola, il programma: dal villaggio di Santa Claus agli show in periferia

Natale a Bari da favola, il programma: dal villaggio di Santa Claus agli show in periferia

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile di 60 metri : barche trascinate per 300 metri

Porto Cesareo, tromba d'aria fa volare pontile: barche trascinate per 300 metri. Danni anche a Gallipoli e Leuca VD. Mattarella telefona a sindaco Matera

Brussels

EC chastises Italy, but says OK to 2020 budget plan

Debts of Italy, other States worrying says Dombrovskis

EC chastises Italy, but says OK to 2020 budget plan

Brussels, November 20 - The European Commission said Wednesday that it was giving the green light to Italy's budget plan for 2020 even though it risks "non-compliance with the Stability and Growth Pact in 2020". It said the same for Belgium, Spain, France, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland. "The implementation of the Plans of these Member States might result in a significant deviation from the adjustment paths towards the respective medium-term budgetary objective," the Commission said. "In the cases of Belgium, Spain, France and Italy, non-compliance with the debt reduction benchmark is also projected". European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis expressed concern about the high debt of Italy and the other EU States and called on them to take action. "Member States with very high levels of debt - such as Belgium, France, Italy and Spain - should take advantage of the lower interest expenditure to reduce their debt," Dombrovskis said. "It should be their priority. "We expect them not to respect the debt rule. "They have not sufficiently used the favourable economic conditions to put their public finances in order. "In 2020 they plan for either no significant adjustment or an expansion. "This is worrying because high debts limit the ability to respond to economic shocks and market pressures".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati