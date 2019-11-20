Ruling coalition has OKed civil trial reform says Bonafede

Rome, November 20 - The government coalition has reached an agreement to reform of Italy's civil trials and proceedings and this will be discussed at a cabinet meeting next week, Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede said Wednesday. Bonafede, a member of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), said the justice reform "halves the length" of time civil trials last, which is "fundamental for investments". The minister also said he hopes a reform of criminal trials will be approved "in the coming days". Bonafede's reform package of criminal proceedings includes the possibility for defendants acquitted in a first instance trial to demand a fast-track appeal. The reform plan also gives defendants the possibility of demanding compensation in case their trial lasts longer than scheduled. Government partners, however, have yet to find "shared solutions" on the reform package, said Justice Undersecretary Andrea Giorgio, a member of the M5S's government partner, the Democratic Party (PD).