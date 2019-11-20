Pope arrives in Thailand for first leg of Asia tour

Rome, November 20 - Pope Francis on Wednesday landed in Bangkok at midnight local time, for the first leg of his apostolic journey to Asia, which will also take him to Japan. The pontiff will remain Thailand until November 23 and then visit Japan through November 26 during his 32nd apostolic journey. Thailand is the 50th country visited by the pope since the start of his pontificate. Francis was welcomed at the airport by representatives of institutions, the apostolic nuncio of Thailand and the country's bishops, as well as a group of children in traditional costumes. The pontiff was then scheduled to visit the nunciature. Pope Francis is expected to meet top officials and address authorities on Thursday. The pope was also greeted at the airport by a cousin, sister Ana Rosa Sivori, an Argentine Salesian and a missionary in Thailand for over 50 years. She will be acting as the pope's interpreter during the trip.